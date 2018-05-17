Tribe, oil firm unite to save Canada forest park

Home » World

An indigenous tribe and a major oil company, along with Canada’s government on Tuesday carved out a new boreal forest conservation area to abut protected lands now twice Belgium’s size.

The partnership brought together by Nature Conservancy of Canada creates a 3,300-square-kilometer conserved area in northeast Alberta province.

When added to the adjacent Richardson, Kazan and Birch Mountain, as well as Wood Buffalo National Park to the north, the new Birch River Wildland Provincial Park forms what the Nature Conservancy called the “largest stretch of protected boreal forest on the planet.”

The total protected area, a haven for 68 at-risk species including peregrine falcons, wood bison and woodland caribou, is more than twice the size of Belgium or 67,735 square kilometers.

“We’re building on Wood Buffalo, which is already one of the largest parks in the world,” said Bob Demulder, an Alberta executive with the Nature Conservancy.

The Nature Conservancy paved the way for the deal by buying and retiring the Tallcree tribe’s timber rights in the new park for Can$2.8 million (US$2.2 million), with most of the funding provided by Syncrude — one of the largest producers in the nearby Alberta oil sands.

The new park will also contribute to Canada’s pledge to conserve 17 percent of its land and inland waters by 2020.