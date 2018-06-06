The story appears on
Page A3
June 6, 2018
Trump, Kim to meet at 9am
THE White House has said a first meeting between US President Donald Trump and DPRK leader Kim Jong Un will take place at 9am in Singapore on June 12.
“We are actively preparing for the June 12 summit between the president and the North Korean leader,” spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Monday. “We feel like things are continuing to move forward, and good progress has been made.”
Sanders said the White House “advance team,” which features military, security, technical and medical staff, were already on the ground in the Southeast Asian state. They are “finalizing preparations,” said Sanders.
