Trump hits out at FBI former boss new memoir

Donald Trump launched into another Twitter tirade against James Comey yesterday, hours before the broadcast of an extended interview with the fired former FBI director about his interactions with the US president.

Excerpts of the interview with ABC News already have been aired, as have reviews of Comey’s new memoir “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership,” which likens Trump to a dishonest, ego-driven mob boss who demanded a pledge of loyalty from his FBI chief.

The excerpts sparked another furious round of tweets by Trump, calling Comey a “slime ball” and saying he “stupidly” handled a probe into Trump’s 2016 election rival Hillary Clinton.

“I never asked Comey for Personal Loyalty. I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies. His ‘memos’ are self serving and FAKE!” said one tweet.

In another, Trump undertook a mini-review of Comey’s memoir: “The big questions in Comey’s badly reviewed book aren’t answered like, how come he gave up Classified Information (jail), why did he lie to Congress (jail), why did the DNC refuse to give Server to the FBI (why didn’t they TAKE it), why the phony memos, McCabe’s $700,000 & more?”

He said Comey threw former attorney general Loretta Lynch “under the bus," an allusion to Comey’s having criticized Lynch in the memoir for suggesting that he refer to an investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state as only a “matter.”

“Was she promised a Supreme Court seat, or AG, in order to lay off Hillary,” Trump asks in another Tweet.