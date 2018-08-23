Trump lashes out at Cohen but praises Manafort

Home » World

FACING a growing threat to his presidency, US President Donald Trump lashed at his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, a day after the one-time “fixer” implicated Trump in a campaign cover-up to buy the silence of women who said they had sexual relationships with him.

Trump accused Cohen of making up “stories in order to get a ‘deal’” from federal prosecutors. Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations that he said he carried out in coordination with Trump.

“If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!” Trump tweeted yesterday.

In a split screen for the history books, Cohen’s admission to the crimes in federal court in New York on Tuesday came at nearly the same moment that Trump’s one-time campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was convicted by a jury in Virginia of financial misdeeds. Manafort faces separate District of Columbia charges in September that include acting as a foreign agent.

The back-to-back blows resulted from the work of special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russia’s attempts to sway voters in the 2016 election, including hacking Democrats’ e-mails, whether the Trump campaign may have cooperated, and if the president himself obstructed justice in investigating both.

Trump denounced the probe on Twitter as a “witch hunt.”

Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, said yesterday that Cohen has information “that would be of interest” to the special counsel. Davis said Cohen is not looking for a presidential pardon.

“My observation is that the topics relating to hacking and the crime of hacking ... that there are subjects that Michael Cohen could address that would be of interest to the special counsel,” Davis said in a series of television interviews.

Trump soon weighed in on Twitter, taking his shot at Cohen and praising Manafort, saying he has “such respect for a brave man!”

Manafort, Trump wrote, had “tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to ‘break.’”

Cohen and Manafort played prominent roles in Trump’s political rise in 2016.

Cohen said once he’d take a bullet for Trump, and was intimately familiar with Trump’s personal, business and political dealing for more than a decade. Cohen released a secretly recorded audio of Trump discussing a payout made via a third party to model Karen McDougal who says she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.

Cohen initially denied making the payments to the women — McDougal and adult film actress Stormy Daniels — or that Trump had any knowledge of them. But he changed his story as prosecutors closed in. Davis, his attorney, told CNN yesterday of Cohen: “There has been an evolution in his loyalty toward Donald Trump.”