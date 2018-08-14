Trump lashes out at ‘wacky’ Omarosa

Home » World

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Omarosa Manigault Newman yesterday, saying the former White House adviser — who is promoting a tell-all book and airing secret audio recordings — “got fired for the last time.”

On Twitter, Trump labels Manigault Newman “wacky” and says White House chief of staff John Kelly called her a “loser & nothing but problems.” He adds: “I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me — until she got fired!”

Trump’s pushback comes after Manigault Newman released another audio recording yesterday. Aired on NBC’s “Today” show, it is purportedly an excerpt of a phone conversation between Trump and the adviser after she was fired from the White House. It appears to show Trump expressing surprise, saying “nobody even told me about it.”

On Sunday, Manigault Newman told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that she surreptitiously recorded a number of conversations in the White House for her own protection. The show aired portions of a recording of her firing by Kelly in the high-security Situation Room.

Critics have denounced the recordings as a serious breach of ethics and security.

While the latest recording appears to show Trump was unaware of the firing, Manigault Newman said on “Today” that Trump may have instructed Kelly to do it.

Manigault Newman, whose book “Unhinged” is out this week, suggested there was more to come, saying: “There’s a lot of very corrupt things happening in the White House and I am going to blow the whistle on a lot of them.”

Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said on “Fox and Friends” yesterday that Manigault Newman may have broken the law by recording private conversations at the White House.

In the recording with Kelly, quoted liberally in “Unhinged,” Kelly can be heard saying he wants to talk with her about leaving the White House.

“It’s come to my attention over the last few months that there’s been some pretty, in my opinion, significant integrity issues related to you,” Kelly is heard saying, citing her use of government cars and “money issues and other things.”

“If we make this a friendly departure ... you can look at your time here in the White House as a year of service to the nation and then you can go on without any type of difficulty in the future relative to your reputation,” he tells her.

Manigault Newman said she viewed the conversation as a “threat” and defended her decision to covertly record it and other White House conversations. “If I didn’t have these recordings, no one in America would believe me,” she said.