Trump pushes DMZ for Kim summit

US President Donald Trump said he was confident his landmark summit with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un will go ahead, as he talked up the idea of holding it in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas.

Trump revealed last week that two or three locations were under consideration for the historic meeting but had yet to publicly name a potential site. Trump confirmed that Singapore was under consideration as a location, but said the DMZ should be given strong consideration. “There’s something I like about it because you’re there — if things work out, there’s a great celebration to be had on the site, not in a third-party country,” Trump said.