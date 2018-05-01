The story appears on
Page A3
May 2, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Trump pushes DMZ for Kim summit
US President Donald Trump said he was confident his landmark summit with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un will go ahead, as he talked up the idea of holding it in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas.
Trump revealed last week that two or three locations were under consideration for the historic meeting but had yet to publicly name a potential site. Trump confirmed that Singapore was under consideration as a location, but said the DMZ should be given strong consideration. “There’s something I like about it because you’re there — if things work out, there’s a great celebration to be had on the site, not in a third-party country,” Trump said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.