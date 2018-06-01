Trump says expecting letter from Kim

Home » World

US President Donald Trump yesterday said he expects a letter from Kim Jong Un confirming plans for their historic nuclear summit, as their top envoys thrashed out details at New York talks.

As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down in a New York apartment for talks with the DPRK leader’s right-hand man, Kim Yong Chol, back in Washington Trump expressed optimism.

“I look forward to seeing what’s in the letter,” Trump said, adding that Pompeo’s high-stakes diplomatic encounter, which began over dinner on Wednesday, appeared to be going “very well.”

“They will probably be coming to Washington DC on Friday to deliver the letter so I look forward to that,” he said.

Neither Kim nor Pompeo acknowledged questions from reporters as they met in a senior US diplomat’s apartment in the Corinthian, a luxury high-rise condo with a dramatic view over UN headquarters and mid-town Manhattan.

The small delegations were to hold two two-hour negotiating sessions on plans for a June 12 summit in Singapore between Trump and Kim Jong Un.

Nevertheless, after a wobble earlier this month when Trump briefly canceled the planned summit, US diplomats are negotiating with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in New York and a summit planning team is in Singapore.

Kim Yong Chol is the most senior official from Pyongyang to visit the United States in 18 years, and Pompeo, in his former role as CIA chief, met secretly earlier this year with Kim Jong Un to launch the summit process.

On Wednesday, Pompeo tweeted: “Good working dinner with Kim Yong Chol in New York tonight. Steak, corn, and cheese on the menu.”

US officials have been tight-lipped about the talks, but one senior figure said: “They are meeting to see what needs to be done in the two weeks that remain.”

“Between now and if we’re going to have a summit, they’re going to have to make clear what they’re willing to do.”

US and DPRK envoys have also been meeting in Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone between the Koreas.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said yesterday that China is aware of the active preparations for the Trump-Kim summit.

“There is a historic opportunity for breaking years of deadlock on the peninsula and realizing denuclearization,” she said.

In Pyongyang, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov yesterday invited Kim Jong Un to visit Russia, Moscow said, during the first meeting between the DPRK leader and a Russian official.

“Come to Russia, we’ll be very happy to see you,” Lavrov told Kim in remarks released by the Russian foreign ministry.

Lavrov passed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kim, saying he wished him success in the “major undertakings that have been initiated on the Korean peninsula,” the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s top diplomat arrived in Pyongyang earlier yesterday.