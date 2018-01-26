Trump set to make debut address to WEF today

Home » World

US President Donald Trump arrived in Switzerland yesterday, ready to play salesman during his debut appearance at an annual economic summit in the Swiss Alps and argue that his “America First” agenda can go hand-in-hand with global cooperation.

The United States leader arrived in Zurich ahead of schedule and immediately boarded a US helicopter for the flight to Davos, where the World Economic Forum is being held.

The 40-minute trip took Trump over a snowy countryside dotted with houses, frosted mountains and a glistening lake. As Trump got off the helicopter, he gestured to aides who held him by the arms as he walked to his waiting car.

While Trump is expected to declare that the US is open for business, the protectionist-leaning president’s attendance at the annual gathering for free-trade-loving political and business elites has raised eyebrows. His decision to sign new tariffs boosting American manufacturers this week has prompted fresh concerns about his nationalist tendencies.

“I’m going to Davos right now to get people to invest in the United States,” Trump said before the overnight flight to Europe. “I’m going to say: ‘Come into the United States. You have plenty of money.’ But I don’t think I have to go, because they’re coming, they’re coming at a very fast clip.”

In a tweet sent before departing the White House, Trump said: “Our economy is now booming and with all I am doing, will only get better ... Our country is finally WINNING again!”

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin got to Davos ahead of Trump and insisted yesterday that the US supports free trade. “‘America First’ does mean working with the rest of the world,” said Mnuchin, who is leading the largest US delegation to attend the exclusive gathering.

“It just means that President Trump is looking out for American workers and American interests, no different than he expects other leaders would look out for their own.”

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross argued that new US tariffs on imported solar-energy components and large washing machines are meant to deal with “inappropriate behavior” by other countries and are not protectionist. Still, Ross conceded that China could respond by imposing its own tariffs on US products.

The president is set to address the forum today.