Trump travel ban: Top court divided

The United States Supreme Court appeared closely divided on Wednesday over whether President Donald Trump had the power to block travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, in the biggest legal test of the administration’s contentious travel ban.

Five of the nine justices appeared convinced that Trump had not overshot his authority over immigration matters in the most recent version of the ban, which the administration claims is justified by national security concerns.

Both Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Anthony Kennedy — who often casts a swing vote — asked skeptical questions of those challenging the ban.

The court’s four liberal-leaning justices honed in on the policy’s focus on Muslim countries and Trump’s record of anti-Muslim statements during the 2016 election.

A series of lower court rulings last year highlighted those concerns and branded the measure unconstitutional, dealing what were then stunning setbacks to the new administration.

But the adjusted, so-called Version 3.0 of the travel ban issued in September that includes the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Venezuela with six Muslim countries appeared to pass muster with most justices. A first measure was issued in January 2017.

“If you look at what was done, it does not look at all like a Muslim ban,” said Justice Samuel Alito.

The hearing was the culmination of a 15-month battle over a policy that quickly became a hallmark of the Trump era.

It has triggered protests, including one outside the court that saw activists carrying signs that read “Proud American Muslim” and “No Bigotry, No Hate.”

Just a week into his presidency on January 27, 2017, Trump followed through with a campaign promise and announced a 90-day ban on travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Prepared in secret, the sudden order created chaos as hundreds of travelers were blocked at airports.