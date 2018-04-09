Trump warns ‘big price to pay’ for attack

Home » World

AN alleged chemical attack that left dozens dead in Syria’s rebel-held town of Douma sparked international outrage yesterday, with US President Donald Trump warning there would be a “big price to pay.”

As international condemnation poured in, there were reports that just hours after the alleged attack rebel forces had agreed to evacuate Douma, their last holdout in the onetime opposition stronghold of Eastern Ghouta.

Trump’s threat came exactly a year and a day after the US fired cruise missiles at a Syrian air base in retaliation for a deadly sarin gas attack in 2017.

“Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria,” Trump wrote on Twitter yesterday, lashing out at Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

“President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay,” he said.

Asked whether the US could again respond with a missile strike, White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert told ABC television: “I wouldn’t take anything off the table.”

Syria and Russia both denied any use of chemical weapons as fabrications.

The Russian foreign ministry called the latest reports a “provocation,” warning against “military intervention under far-fetched and fabricated pretexts.”

Syria’s White Helmets, who act as first responders in rebel-held areas of Syria, said the attack took place late on Saturday using “poisonous chlorine gas.”

Exposure to chemical agent

In a joint statement with the Syrian American Medical Society, the White Helmets said more than 500 cases were brought to medical centers “with symptoms indicative of exposure to a chemical agent.”

It said six people died while being treated, and rescuers found 42 more people dead in their homes with signs of similar symptoms.

Footage posted online by the White Helmets, which was not possible to verify, showed victims with yellowed skin crumpled on the ground and foaming at the mouth.

Other residents could be seen receiving treatment at hospitals, with shell-shocked medics holding up gas masks to motionless infants.

“The scene was horrifying. So many people were choking, so many people,” White Helmets member Firas al-Doumi said inside Douma.

“Most died immediately. The majority were women and children,” he said.

“We only have four oxygen machines,” said Mohammed, a doctor inside Douma who said they were not enough to treat the dozens coming in with breathing problems.

“The situation is really, really tragic. I’ve been working here for four years and have never seen what I saw in the last few hours,” he said.