August 8, 2018
Trump’s falling star
The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”
