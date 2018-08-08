Advanced Search

August 8, 2018

Trump’s falling star

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 8, 2018 | Print Edition

The West Hollywood City Council has unanimously approved a resolution seeking to remove President Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

