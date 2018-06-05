Tunisia searches for shipwreck survivors

Home » World

Tunisia’s navy scoured choppy waters yesterday for survivors and victims of the Mediterranean’s worst shipwreck in months, with the UN migration agency warning more than 100 people may have been killed.

A total of 68 survivors were rescued Sunday off the coast of Sfax in southern Tunisia, while 48 bodies were recovered according to Tunisia’s defense ministry.

A survivor said that more than 180 people were crammed onto the boat — double its capacity — when it started taking on water and sank.

“The search operation restarted at 4:00 GMT with the help of nine navy units, one helicopter and divers,” Mohammed Salah Sagaama, commander of Sfax’s naval base, said.

“Up until 10:00 GMT, no more bodies have been recovered,” he added, saying the search efforts were hampered by strong winds and limited visibility.

So far 10 Tunisians have been identified among the victims and 14 people from other African nations.

Tunisia, like other North African nations, is a gateway for migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.

In March, 120 mainly Tunisian migrants were rescued by the navy trying to reach Italy.

A spokesman for the International Organization for Migration said yesterday the death toll could double.

“According to updated info, the shipwreck off the Tunisian coasts may have caused over 110 deaths: 48 bodies recovered, maybe about 64 missing,” Flavio di Giacomo wrote on Twitter.

The figure confirmed by Tunisian authorities already makes the shipwreck the deadliest in the Mediterranean since February 2, when 90 people drowned off the coast of Libya, according to the IOM.