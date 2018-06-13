The story appears on
Page A3
June 13, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Turkey, Bulgaria aim to revive Silk Road
TURKY and Bulgaria yesterday pledged to revive the Silk Road in a best possible way.
“As Bulgaria we fulfill our commitments,” Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said in meeting with his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim in Turkey’s western city of Izmir. Borisov said his country will continue to improve relations with Turkey, especially in the fields of energy and transportation under the Silk Road project. Yildirim said the construction of a high-speed train project will start in a few months in Turkey.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.