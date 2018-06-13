Advanced Search

June 13, 2018

Turkey, Bulgaria aim to revive Silk Road

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 June 13, 2018 | Print Edition

TURKY and Bulgaria yesterday pledged to revive the Silk Road in a best possible way.

“As Bulgaria we fulfill our commitments,” Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said in meeting with his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim in Turkey’s western city of Izmir. Borisov said his country will continue to improve relations with Turkey, especially in the fields of energy and transportation under the Silk Road project. Yildirim said the construction of a high-speed train project will start in a few months in Turkey.

