Turkey’s missile plan a ‘risk’ for NATO

Turkey’s plans to buy the Russian S-400 missile defense system would give a weapon used by “known foes” of NATO deep insight into the radar-evading F-35 fighter jets arriving in growing numbers in Europe, the top US Air Force general in Europe said.

General Tod Wolters, also the NATO Allied Air Commander, said the issue was worrying but he was working to maintain strong ties with the NATO member for now.

“Anything that an S-400 can do that affords it the ability to better understand a capability like the F-35 is certainly not to the advantage of the coalition,” said Wolters.

US and NATO officials want to prevent the Russian-built defense system from accumulating information about Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets just as they are gaining a foothold in Europe. Norway, Britain and Italy will have a total of 40 F-35s by the end of the year, with 24 more to be delivered next year. And the Netherlands to receive two jets as well.

Turkey’s plans to buy the Russian air and missile defense system have raised tensions with Washington and US lawmakers are seeking to block the transfer of F-35s. A senior US official last month said Turkey was a key NATO ally, but Ankara would face sanctions if it bought the S-400.