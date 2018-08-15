Turkish firms halt US media advertising

Home » World

Turkey’s national airline and its main telecoms firm will halt advertising in US media in response to the crisis in relations between the two allies, company officials said yesterday.

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines and Turk Telekom made their announcements after a campaign on Twitter calling for an end to advertising in US media outlets.

The moves came as President Tayyip Erdogan, whose government is locked in dispute with Washington over the fate of an American evangelical pastor on trial in Turkey, announced a boycott yesterday of US electronic goods.

An official at one of the companies said the advertising boycott would encompass all written, visual and social media.

“We as Turkish Airlines are taking our place alongside our state and people,” senior vice president for media relations Yahya Ustun wrote on Twitter.

Hamdi Ates, corporate communications director at Turk Telekom, shared a similar message on Twitter.

The current focus of tensions between the two countries is the trial in a Turkish court of US pastor Andrew Brunson, who is accused of helping the group Ankara says was behind a failed military coup in 2016. He denies the charges.