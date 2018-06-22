Advanced Search

June 22, 2018

Tycoon’s son guilty in bloody slaying

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 June 22, 2018 | Print Edition

A Canadian real estate tycoon’s son who wrote a graphic novel that features gruesome killings was convicted in Southern California on Wednesday of the torture and mutilation of a live-in girlfriend who had given birth to their child weeks before.

A Los Angeles jury found Blake Leibel, 37, guilty of first-degree murder, torture and aggravated mayhem in the slaying of Iana Kasian.

Deputies discovered the 30-year-old’s naked body in the blood-spattered master bedroom of couple’s West Hollywood apartment in May 2016.

The case made headlines in Canada, where his father, Lorne Leibel, a sailor on the country’s 1976 Olympics team, built a fortune constructing homes in the Toronto area.

He’s credited as the creator and executive editor of the graphic novel “Syndrome,” published in 2010. The book’s plot follows a mad doctor’s quest to test his theory that he can isolate the root of evil in the brain and fix it.

Leibel used a knife in a “prolonged attack” in which the victim was “alive for the better part of the mutilation and mayhem,” prosecutor Tannaz Mokayef told jurors. She said the crime “followed a script” from the graphic novel.

