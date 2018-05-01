The story appears on
Page A5
May 1, 2018
UK, US to study risks of glacier collapse
Britain and the US launched a US$25 million project yesterday to study the risks of a collapse of a giant glacier in Antarctica that is already shrinking and nudging up global sea levels.
The five-year research, involving 100 scientists, would be the two nations’ biggest joint scientific project in Antarctica since the 1940s. Ice is thawing from Greenland to Antarctica and man-made global warming is accelerating the trend.
The scientists would study the Thwaites Glacier, which is roughly the size of Florida or Britain, in West Antarctica, the UK Natural Environment Research Council and US National Science Foundation said in a joint statement.
“Rising sea levels are a globally important issue which cannot be tackled by one country alone,” UK science minister Sam Gyimah said.
Thwaites and the nearby Pine Island Glacier are two of the biggest and fastest-retreating glaciers in Antarctica.
If both abruptly collapsed, allowing ice far inland to flow faster into the oceans, world sea levels could rise by above a meter, threatening cities from Shanghai to San Francisco and low-lying coastal regions.
Other scientists from South Korea, Germany, Sweden, New Zealand and Finland would also contribute.
