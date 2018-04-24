The story appears on
UK aims to ease EU trade after Brexit
British Prime Minister Theresa May said yesterday her government was sticking to its proposals to ease trade with the European Union after Brexit, rejecting suggestions that plans to quit its customs union were again dividing her party.
A government defeat in Britain’s upper house of parliament last week has again raised questions over May’s commitment to leaving the customs union, a plan that has split not only her own party but also across the parliamentary divide.
The government has proposed two ways of ensuring that trade is “as frictionless as possible” with the EU once Britain ends a status quo transition phase after it leaves in March next year. The EU again rejected one of those last week.
“We’ve put forward proposals that will deliver a frictionless border and enable us to do trade deals around the rest of the world,” May said. “I think that will be the best position for the United Kingdom and that’s what we’re working for.”
Earlier, her spokesman said the government had set out a customs partnership or a streamlined customs arrangement.
