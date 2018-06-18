UK alarm over kids’ sugar diet

Home » World

Children in England have consumed more than a year’s worth of sugar in less than six months, figures showed.

While 4-to-10-year-olds should not have more than the equivalent of five to six sugar cubes per day, they are consuming 13 on average, according to National Diet and Nutrition Survey data.

This means children will have around 4,760 cubes of sugar by the end of the year — more than double the maximum recommendation.

Too much sugar is blamed for high obesity rates in children and dental decay. The British Department for Health agency is urging parents to cut back on sugary drinks, cakes and biscuits.

“We’re barely halfway through the year and already children have consumed far more sugar than is healthy — it’s no surprise this is contributing to an obesity crisis,” said Dr Alison Tedstone, chief nutritionist at Public Health England.

In spite of the publicity around the sugar levy, which began in April, sugary drinks such as colas and juices are one of the biggest sources of sugar in children’s diets.