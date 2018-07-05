UK anti-terror police drawn into ‘unknown substance’ investigation

Home » World

British counterterrorism police were investigating yesterday after two people were left in critical condition, exposed to an unknown substance a few miles from where a former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent.

The Wiltshire Police force declared a “major incident” after a man and a woman in their 40s were hospitalized after being found unconscious on Saturday at a residential building in Amesbury, 13 kilometers from Salisbury, where Sergei and Yulia Skripal were poisoned on March 4.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said “given the recent events in Salisbury,” counterterrorism officers were working with local police on the investigation. British media reported that samples of the mystery substance had been sent to the Portdon Down defense research laboratory for testing.

Police cordoned off a home and other places the two people visited before falling ill, including a nearby church and a pharmacy, but health officials said there was not believed to be a wider risk to the public.

A major incident is a designation allowing British authorities to mobilize more than one emergency agency.

The emergency services’ response echoes that in the case of the Skripals, whose illness initially baffled doctors after they were found unconscious on a park bench in Salisbury. Scientists at Porton Down concluded they had been poisoned with Novichok, a type of nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Britain accuses Russia of poisoning the Skripals, a claim Moscow denies. The poisoning sparked a diplomatic crisis between Russia and the West, including the expulsion of diplomats from both sides.

The two Amesbury victims were being treated at Salisbury District Hospital, where the Skripals spent weeks in critical condition.

Police said authorities initially believed the latest victims might have taken a contaminated batch of heroin or cocaine.

“However, further testing is now ongoing to establish the substance which led to these patients becoming ill and we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding this incident,” police said in a statement. “At this stage, it is not yet clear if a crime has been committed.”

Sergei Skripal, 67, is a former Russian intelligence officer who was convicted of spying for Britain before coming to the UK as part of a 2010 prisoner swap. He had been living quietly in Salisbury, a city 145 kilometers southwest of London, when he was struck down along with his 33-year-old daughter Yulia.

Residents of the street at the center of the Amesbury investigation said they had received little information about the unknown substance from authorities.

Neighbors said police cars and fire engines descended on the home late Saturday. Student Chloe Edwards said she saw people in “green suits” and her family was told to stay inside their home for several hours.

“We wanted to know what happened. And with the Russian attack happening not long ago, we just assumed the worst,” said Edwards.