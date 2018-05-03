The story appears on
May 3, 2018
UK cancer screening
As many as 270 women’s lives may have been shortened after an IT failure in England’s breast cancer screening program meant 450,000 patients were not invited for appointments, Britain’s health minister said.
Jeremy Hunt apologized in parliament for the “serious failure,” which he said was the result of a mistake in a computer system’s algorithm, and ordered an independent review.
The IT error took place in 2009 but only came to light in January this year, Hunt said. Of the 450,000 women affected, 150,000 have died.
The remaining women are now in their 70s.
