The story appears on
Page A10
March 29, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
UK eyes deposit return to aid recycling
Britain plans this year to introduce a deposit return scheme for single-use drink containers to increase recycling rates and slash the amount of waste littering the land and sea, the government said.
In deposit return schemes — which already operate in Denmark, Sweden and Germany — consumers pay a deposit when they buy a drink which they redeem once the container is returned.
British consumers get through about 13 billion plastic drink bottles a year but more than 3 billion are either incinerated, sent to a landfill or left to pollute streets, the countryside and marine environment, the government said.
“We can be in no doubt that plastic is wreaking havoc on our marine environment — killing dolphins, choking turtles and degrading our most precious habitats,” Environment Minister Michael Gove said in a statement.
“It is absolutely vital we act now to tackle this threat and curb the millions of plastic bottles a day that go unrecycled,” he said, adding that implementation of the scheme in England would be subject to consultations later this year.
The consultations will focus on the details of how the scheme will work along with other measures to increase recycling rates.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.