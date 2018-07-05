The story appears on
July 5, 2018
UK police probes Spacey
British police are investigating six claims of sexual assault or assault by Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, three more than previously disclosed.
British media said earlier this year that London police was probing allegations against the former “House of Cards” star. Police in Britain don’t name suspects until they are charged. Asked about Spacey, the force did not identify him by name but said yesterday that detectives were investigating allegations of sexual assault alleged to have taken place in London’s Westminster borough in 1996 and the western England city of Gloucester in 2013.
