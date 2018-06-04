UK to have good Brexit policy for EU meeting

Home » World

Britain will have a good set of proposals on Brexit policy ready for a meeting of European Union leaders this month, interior minister Sajid Javid said yesterday, adding that he expected a positive response from Brussels.

He rejected a newspaper report saying failure to reach an exit deal with the EU would cause immediate shortages of medicine, fuel and food.

Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to find a proposal on post-Brexit customs arrangements — the biggest stumbling block so far in exit talks — to take into negotiations with Brussels as the clock ticks down to Britain’s scheduled exit in March 2019.

Javid said talks between ministers on agreeing a position were making good progress ahead of the June 28-29 summit.

“I am absolutely confident as we get to the June council meeting that the prime minister will have a good set of proposals, and our colleagues in Europe will respond positively to them,” Javid told the BBC.

He said the proposals would be in line with previous statements by May, and that a promised white paper policy document would be published in advance of the summit.

The Sunday Times said a failure to reach an exit agreement with the EU would cause shortages of medicine, fuel and food within two weeks, citing an unnamed source’s account of a document prepared by officials for Britain’s negotiators.

Since Britain’s shock June 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU, May has insisted that leaving without a deal would be a better outcome than negotiating a poor settlement with Brussels. The government says it is aiming to get a deal, but still preparing for all scenarios.