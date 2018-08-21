Advanced Search

August 21, 2018

UK tourist rescued

Source: AFP | 00:01 UTC+8 August 21, 2018 | Print Edition

A BRITISH tourist who fell off a cruise ship near Croatia has been rescued and is safe after spending a full night in the Adriatic Sea, officials said yesterday. “I was in the water for 10 hours, so these wonderful guys rescued me,” the woman said after her rescue on Sunday. The tourist, who said she “fell of the back” of the Norwegian Star cruise ship, was found by Croatia’s Coast Guard on Sunday around 1.3 kilometers from where she went overboard, a defense ministry spokesman said.

