August 9, 2018
UN hits Gaza fuel ban
A UN aid agency yesterday called on Israel to allow emergency fuel into the Gaza Strip to avert the shutdown of hospitals and sanitation facilities.
Jamie McGoldrick, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, called Israel’s restriction of fuel imports “a dangerous practice, with grave consequences on the rights of people in Gaza.” Israel halted the supply of petroleum and natural gas to Gaza last week in response to incendiary kites and balloons launched from Gaza into southern Israel.
