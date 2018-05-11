UN talks fail to draft ‘operating manual’ for Paris climate treaty

Home » World

UN talks ending yesterday failed to hammer out a draft of the “operating manual” that would bring the landmark Paris climate treaty to life, forcing governments to add an emergency negotiating session ahead of a December climate summit.

“We have been here for two weeks and fell short of what was foreseen,” Elina Bardram, the European Union’s top climate negotiator, said.

“We were not even close.”

The 197-nation Paris Agreement, inked in 2015, calls for capping global warming at “well under” 2 degrees Celsius, and 1.5 degrees if feasible.

The global thermometer has risen by one degree since the mid 19th-century, enough to see a crescendo of climate-enhanced droughts, floods, heat waves and superstorms.

Voluntary national pledges to reduce carbon pollution would still allow temperatures to rise by 3 degrees or more, unleashing forces that could pull at the fabric of civilization, say scientists.

The agreement also promises at least US$100 billion per year from 2020 to help poor countries wean their economies from fossil fuels and cope with climate impacts, present and future.

But the devil is in the details, almost all of which remain to be ironed out.

How will national pledges to slash greenhouse gas emissions be measured and verified? By whom? Should China, India and other emerging economies be held to the same standards as Europe, Japan and the United States?

On money, where are the billions promised going to come from? Will they be loans or grants, from governments or banks?

These and hundreds of other questions need to be sorted by the end of the December 3-14 UN climate summit in Katowice, Poland. The Paris Agreement enters into force in 2020.

But during the 11-day talks in Bonn “the pace of work was too slow,” said Amjad Abdulla, chief climate negotiator for the Maldives and spokesman for dozens of small island states threatened by rising seas.

The highly technical talks have roiled a decades-old schism between rich and developing nations that could hamper completion of what negotiators call the Paris “rule book.”

Developing nations led by China and India, for example, have said reporting requirements for the so-called “nationally determined contributions” of wealthy countries should be more stringent, and detail the level and timing of financial aid to climate-vulnerable nations.

For developed nations, this is uncomfortably reminiscent of the two-tiered system — a few dozen rich countries in one column, the rest of the world in another — underlying the ill-fated Kyoto Protocol.