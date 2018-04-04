US announces new tariffs on China

Home » World

THE United States published a proposed list of Chinese goods subject to additional 25 percent tariffs on Tuesday amid strong opposition from China and American business groups.

Analysts said this is the latest unilateralist and protectionist action taken by the US to escalate the trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The proposed list covers approximately 1,300 Chinese products, including industries such as aerospace, information and communication technology, and robotics, whose annual trade value is about US$50 billion.

Analysts also said the US has been playing a game of slapping tariffs one by one on its trading partners to force concessions in bilateral negotiations. By wielding the tariff stick, the US is jeopardizing the international market and posing a serious threat to global trade rules.

The announcement of unilateral measures by the US against China under its domestic Section 301 investigation is an “intentional and gross violation” of the World Trade Organization’s fundamental principles of non-discrimination, Zhang Xiangchen, Chinese ambassador to the WTO, said yesterday.

“The findings of the US Section 301 investigation are a willful distortion of facts and full of selective assertions and allegations, turning a blind eye to the actual progress that China has achieved in the market-oriented reforms, further opening-up and enhanced intellectual property protection,” Zhang said.

He called on all WTO members to lock arms with China in fighting the blatant protectionist acts of the US.

“We have the confidence and ability to respond to any US trade protectionist measures,” the Ministry of Commerce said.

China’s Foreign Ministry also made a response yesterday, saying the US tariff proposals are a “typical unilateralist and protectionist action.”

Despite strong warnings from business groups and trade experts, US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on March 22 that could impose tariffs on Chinese imports and restrictions on Chinese investment in the US.

The memorandum is based on a Section 301 investigation into Chinese intellectual property and technology transfer practices.

The move came after the American administration took an increasingly hawkish turn on its trade partners including China, as it blamed its trade deficit with major trading partners for its domestic economic woes and job losses.

The recent month has witnessed a series of unilateral actions from the US to slap tariffs on its trading partners, evoking concerns about a trade war and further damage to the current global trade system.

At the beginning of March, the US said it would impose 25 percent of tariff on steel imports and 10 percent for aluminum, which is seen by analysts as more like a bargaining stick rather than true tariffs to urge trade partners to compromise.

Later, Washington announced that it would grant exemptions from the steel and aluminum tariffs to key US allies and trade partners including the European Union, Canada, Mexico, South Korea and Australia, after urging its “real friends” to compromise.

These moves are being seen as only the tip of the iceberg of Trump’s grand tariff-slapping plan. Trump’s administration has crushed hopes of progress in talks of the North American Free Trade Agreement, raising fears among Canada and Mexico about the trade deal’s future.

‘First of many’

At the end of March, the US sparred with China at the WTO over the legality of the high tariffs on Chinese products based on Section 301, after it took unilateral actions.

“The US focus is on the advanced manufacturing sectors that China wants to become a global leader in,” Louis Kuijis, head of Asia Economics with Oxford Economics, wrote in an article.

“However, there are risks of much more serious trade friction. During the announcement of the memorandum, President Trump said this measure will be the ‘first of many,’ underscoring the risk of escalation.”

The recent action by Trump to slap tariffs on China outside of the established WTO rules is “troubling, said Tom Watkins, an adviser to the Michigan-China Innovation Center.

“While it has some short-term political benefit to President Trump’s political base of disenfranchised voters, it is unlikely to have any significant long-term economic benefit to working class people in America, nor address the real issue of free and fair trade imbalances,” Watkins said.

Echoing the view, Justin Yifu Lin, former chief economist of the World Bank, called the US move to impose high tariffs against China “politically motivated,” which will “fly in the face of reciprocity, contradict the win-win principle of trade, and jeopardize the interests of US voters.”

In face of trade disputes, Washington appears to be in favor of unilateral actions and use its superior economic status to force concessions from its partners.

“In the past, the United States took advantage of its position as the world’s biggest economic power and largest trader to rule out any multilateral trade provisions that did not serve its interests,” said Lin. “Otherwise, the United States would not promote free trade.”

Washington’s reckless tariff moves are breaking modern trade rules established by the US itself with the WTO at the center, said Henry Levine, senior adviser at leading US consulting firm Albright Stonebridge Group.