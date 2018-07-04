US claim of ‘debt trap’ in Sri Lanka denied

Home » World

CHINA and Sri Lanka are committed to pushing forward cooperation on the Hambantota port project and realizing the goal of making Sri Lanka the logistics center of the Indian Ocean, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said yesterday.

“This is not only conducive to the economic development of Sri Lanka, but also conducive to regional interconnection and the common prosperity of regional countries,” Lu Kang said.

He made the remarks in response to allegations that appeared in US media reports, which stated that China’s acquisition of the Hambantota port from Sri Lanka highlights its “debt trap” and ambitious use of loans to gain influence around the world.

Lu said such reports seriously distort the facts, which are either irresponsible or under the orders of people with ulterior motives. “We hope that the relevant media will not be keen on fake news.”

“According to the needs of Sri Lanka, Chinese financial institutions have provided support to Sri Lanka in solving the financing gap. Later, the Chinese side made efforts to adjust relevant asset allocation according to the wishes of the Sri Lankan side,” he said. “If the fabricators of the so-called ‘debt trap’ can not give the developing countries real help, they can at least take a healthy attitude toward the sincere cooperation between other countries.”