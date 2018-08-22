The story appears on
August 22, 2018
US deports Nazi guard
A 95-YEAR-OLD New York City man believed to be a former guard at a labor camp in Nazi-occupied Poland arrived in Germany after being deported by US immigration authorities, US officials said yesterday.
The White House said Jakiw Palij served as a guard at the Trawniki Labor Camp, where about 6,000 Jew were shot dead on November 3, 1943. The US had been trying to get Palij out of the country since the issue of a 2004 deportation order.
