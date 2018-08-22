Advanced Search

August 22, 2018

US deports Nazi guard

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 August 22, 2018 | Print Edition

A 95-YEAR-OLD New York City man believed to be a former guard at a labor camp in Nazi-occupied Poland arrived in Germany after being deported by US immigration authorities, US officials said yesterday.

The White House said Jakiw Palij served as a guard at the Trawniki Labor Camp, where about 6,000 Jew were shot dead on November 3, 1943. The US had been trying to get Palij out of the country since the issue of a 2004 deportation order.

