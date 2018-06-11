US farm belt tries to head off surge in suicides

Home » World

Responding to signs of rising despair in rural America over a farming downturn exacerbated by the current trade war fears, agricultural leaders are mobilizing to try to prevent another suicide crisis.

Farm industry officials are bolstering outreach and counseling programs throughout the American farm belt and calling for more action from Washington.

“Things are tough in the countryside,” said John Sorbello, a vegetable and nursery farmer in upstate New York and a director of the state’s farm bureau.

Dairy farmers are facing especially tough times, he said.

“There’s nothing to do over the pricing of milk, they are worried about NAFTA, about the surplus in dairy products all over the world,” Sorbello said.

Earlier this year, one of the large dairy cooperatives took the drastic step of including suicide prevention information with the monthly check.

The outreach push comes amid a big surge in suicides throughout the United States. The suicide rate rose nearly 30 percent between 1999 and 2016, according to a report this week from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report did not break out individual industries, but 2016 CDC data showed US farmers have five times the rate of suicide as the broader population.

Those who work in rural areas point to myriad factors, including commodity price volatility, more extreme weather and worsening isolation as more young people leave for the cities.

And making matters worse, “about 60 percent of rural residents live in areas that suffer from a mental health professional shortage,” said Matt Perdue of the National Farmers Union.

Financial stress is one factor that can lead to suicide and farm incomes have fallen around 50 percent since 2013 and revenues are expected in 2018 to come in at the lowest level since 2006.

The National Farmers Union, at the urging of members who see growing numbers of growers fearful of losing the family farm, urged the US Department of Agriculture to “proactively address the farm suicide crisis.”

Lawmakers voted in 2008 to bolster mental health services in agricultural communities as part of an omnibus farm bill, but no funds have been allocated to the effort.

There is a chance Congress could provide support in a bill now being considered, but “it’s too early to make a prediction one way or the other,” Perdue said.