US military mission in Syria ‘near rapid end’

THE White House said yesterday that the United States military mission in Syria was coming to “a rapid end” but offered no firm timeline for a withdrawal, even as President Donald Trump has insisted it’s time for American troops to return home.

A day after Trump said he wanted to “get out” of Syria, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the Islamic State group had been “almost completely destroyed” in the war-torn nation. Trump’s national security team has warned of the risk of the militants’ re-emergence and has urged against a hasty withdrawal.

In a brief written statement, Sanders said the US and its partners were committed to eliminating “the small” IS presence not yet defeated by the American-led coalition. In a nod to Trump’s belief that the US is shouldering too much of the cost of stabilizing Syria, Sanders suggested that American efforts in the country would not extend beyond the narrow mission of defeating the extremist group.

“We will continue to consult with our allies and friends regarding future plans,” Sanders said. “We expect countries in the region and beyond, plus the United Nations, to work toward peace and ensure that ISIS never re-emerges.”

The White House statement came the day after Trump met with national security aides to discuss the future of the US role in Syria.