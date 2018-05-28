US officials in DPRK to prepare for June summit

Home » World

US officials crossed into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea yesterday to hold talks on preparations for a possible summit, a US newspaper reported, as DPRK leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his commitment to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Both Pyongyang and Washington are pressing ahead on plans for a meeting between the two leaders after Trump pulled out of the scheduled June 12 summit on Thursday, only to reconsider the decision the next day.

The Washington Post, citing a person familiar with the arrangements, said Sung Kim, a former US ambassador to South Korea and former nuclear negotiator with the DPRK, was leading the preparations on the US side.

He crossed into DPRK territory with Allison Hooker, the Korea expert on the White House National Security Council. They met Choe Son Hui, the DPRK’s vice foreign minister, the Post said. Pentagon official Randall Schriver is also in Seoul currently, the Post said.

The meetings are expected to continue today and tomorrow and are focused on the issue of the DPRK’s nuclear weapons program, it said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said earlier that he and Kim Jong Un agreed at a surprise meeting on Saturday that the possible DPRK-US summit must be held.

Kim reaffirmed his commitment to “complete” denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and to a planned meeting with Trump, Moon said in Seoul.

“Chairman Kim and I have agreed that the June 12 summit should be held successfully, and that our quest for the Korean Peninsula’s denuclearization and a perpetual peace regime should not be halted,” Moon said.

The meeting was the latest dramatic turn in a week of diplomatic ups and downs on the prospects of an unprecedented summit between the United States and the DPRK, and the strongest sign yet that the leaders of the DPRK and South Korea are trying to keep the on-again off-again meeting on track.

While maintaining that Kim is committed to denuclearization, Moon acknowledged Pyongyang and Washington may have differing expectations of what that means and he urged both sides to hold working-level talks to resolve their differences.

A statement from the DPRK’s state news agency KCNA said Kim expressed “his fixed will” on the possibility of meeting Trump as previously planned.

Trump said on Saturday that he was still looking at a June 12 date for a summit in Singapore and that talks were progressing very well.

“We’re doing very well in terms of the summit with North Korea,” Trump said at the White House.

“It’s moving along very nicely. So we’re looking at June 12 in Singapore. That hasn’t changed. So, we’ll see what happens.”

A White House team was to leave for Singapore last weekend to prepare for the possible summit, a White House spokeswoman said on Saturday.