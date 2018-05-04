US teen held for plotting mall carnage

Home » World

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy in Plano, Texas, has been arrested and charged with plotting a mass shooting inspired by the Islamic State at a shopping mall, law enforcement agencies said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and police said high-school student Matin Azizi-Yarand had planned the attack for mid-May and had sought to recruit others for the shooting. Authorities also said he had drafted a “Message to America” justifying his planned attack.

The FBI and local authorities in Collin County, Texas, said that at the time of his arrest, Azizi-Yarand had sent “more than US$1,400 to others” to buy weapons and tactical gear.

In an affidavit, investigators said Azizi-Yarand began communicating online with an FBI “confidential human source” last December about his desire to travel abroad or to conduct an attack in the United States. He compared himself to other recent “lone wolf” attackers, investigators said.

In numerous online conversations, investigators said, Azizi-Yarand shared multiple forms of Islamic State propaganda. The suspect also discussed various possible targets for a domestic US attack, including a mall.

Authorities said that if Azizi-Yarand is convicted, he would face up to life in prison for soliciting others to participate in his planned attack, and up to 10 years in prison for making a terroristic threat.