US universities hit by untracked suicide cases

Nearly half of the largest US public universities do not track suicides among their students, despite making investments in prevention at a time of surging demand for mental health services.

Tabulating student suicides comes with its own set of challenges and problems. But without that data, prevention advocates say, schools have no way to measure their success and can overlook trends that could offer insight to help them save lives.

“If you don’t collect the data, you’re doing half the job,” said Gordon Smith, a former US senator from Oregon who became a prevention advocate after his son, Garrett, took his life in 2003 while attending college.

“We need information in mental health if we’re actually going to be able to better tailor health and healing.”

The Associated Press asked the 100 largest US public universities for annual suicide statistics and found that 43 currently track suicides, including 27 that have consistently done so since 2007. Most others said they don’t track suicides or could provide police reports for only a few cases.

The issue has come to the fore as some schools report today’s students are arriving on campus less prepared for the rigors of college.

Many schools have increased spending on mental health services to counter what the American Psychological Association and other groups have called a mental health crisis on campuses.

Surveys have found increasing rates of anxiety and depression among college students, but some experts say the problem only appears to be worsening because students who might have stayed silent in the past are taking advantage of the increasing availability of help.

“It’s unfortunate that people are characterizing this outcome as a crisis,” said Ben Locke, who runs a national mental-health network for colleges and leads the counseling center at Penn State. “It’s counterproductive because it’s criticizing the exact people we’ve encouraged to come forward.”

Adding to the skepticism is that young adults in college have been found to have lower suicide rates than their peers. But they are also at an age when disorders including schizophrenia and bipolar depression often start to develop.

Federal health officials have sought to encourage data collection as part of a grant program named after Smith’s son, which has awarded US$76 million to more than 230 colleges since 2005.

Schools have separately spent millions on their own, often adding programs that teach basic life skills, and training staff across campus to identify students in need.

The US Education Department asks colleges to collect data on student deaths but not suicides specifically, and a variety of factors can discourage schools from tracking it.

Often it’s difficult to confirm the cause of death, and medical examiners don’t always notify universities when a cause is determined.

National studies have found that suicide rates are on the rise in the United States, reaching 13 per 100,000 among all Americans and 12.5 among those ages 15 to 24.