US$400m Australian pledge to restore Reef

Home » World

Australia pledged US$400 million to restore and protect the Great Barrier Reef yesterday in what it said would be a game-changer for the embattled natural wonder, but conservationists were not convinced.

The World Heritage-listed site, which attracts millions of tourists, is reeling from significant bouts of coral bleaching due to warming sea temperatures linked to climate change.

It is also under threat from the coral-eating crown-of-thorns starfish, which has proliferated due to pollution and agricultural runoff.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said more than 500 million Australian dollars (US$400 million) would go towards improving water quality, tackling predators, and expanding restoration efforts.

Turnbull said it was the “largest ever single investment — to protect the reef, secure its viability and the 64,000 jobs that rely on the reef.”

“We want to ensure the reef’s future for the benefit of all Australians, particularly those whose livelihood depends on the reef,” he added.

The reef is a critical national asset, contributing A$6.4 billion a year to the economy.

Canberra has previously committed more than A$2 billion to protect the site over the next decade, but has been criticized for backing a huge coal project by Indian mining giant Adani nearby.

With its heavy use of coal-fired power and relatively small population, Australia is considered one of the world’s worst per-capita greenhouse gas polluters.

Canberra insists it is taking strong action to address the global threat of climate change, having set an ambitious target to reduce emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.

Turnbull said part of the money will be used to mitigate the impacts of climate change, but gave no details.

Conservationists said while the funding was “an important step,” the biggest threat to the reef was global warming and not enough was being done to combat it by embracing clean energy.

“Science is well aware of what’s killing the coral. It’s the excess heat from burning fossil fuels,” said Bill McKibben, founder of the global grassroots climate movement 350.org.

“To simultaneously promote the world’s biggest coal mine (Adani) while pretending to care about the world’s largest reef is an acrobatic feat only a cynical politician would attempt.”