Uganda treason

August 24, 2018
Uganda yesterday filed treason charges against pop star-turned-MP Robert Kyagulanyi shortly after prosecutors dropped accusations of illegal weapons possession against him, in a case that has prompted an international outcry. The Chief Magistrate Court in the northern town of Gulu ordered Kyagulanyi — stage name Bobi Wine — to be held in custody until Thursday. He will appear alongside 34 others also charged with treason last week.
