The story appears on
Page A9
June 19, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Unmet target
Germany’s environment minister says the country will likely miss its target of cutting carbon emissions by 2020, an embarrassment for a government that wants to lead the charge on limiting climate change.
Minister Svenja Schulze said yesterday the goal of cutting carbon emissions by 40 percent compared to 1990 by 2020 probably won’t be achieved. Government estimates are for a cut of 32 percent at best.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.