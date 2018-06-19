Advanced Search

June 19, 2018

Related News

Unmet target

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 June 19, 2018 | Print Edition

Germany’s environment minister says the country will likely miss its target of cutting carbon emissions by 2020, an embarrassment for a government that wants to lead the charge on limiting climate change.

Minister Svenja Schulze said yesterday the goal of cutting carbon emissions by 40 percent compared to 1990 by 2020 probably won’t be achieved. Government estimates are for a cut of 32 percent at best.

World
