Unprecedented heatwave causing damage in DPRK

Home » World

THE Democratic People’s Republic of Korea warned yesterday that an “unprecedented” heatwave has caused heavy damage to crops as it urged citizens to “join the struggle” to prevent drought-like conditions from worsening and hampering food production in the country.

The Korean Peninsula has been gripped by a scorching heatwave in recent weeks, with dozens of deaths in South Korea blamed on temperatures that have hit all-time highs.

The temperature in the DPRK’s capital Pyongyang climbed to a record high of 37.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with state TV warning that it was “taking a toll on the economy.”

It did not elaborate on the scale of the damage.

But the rising temperatures have already inflicted heavy losses on richer South Korea, which has reported more than 3 million deaths of livestock and a fivefold increase in deaths from heat-related illnesses, while vegetable prices have doubled due to supplies being affected.

The DPRK’s state-run Rodong newspaper said yesterday that curbing further damage to the agriculture sector was an “extremely important and urgent task.”

“Rural areas across the country ... are reporting damages to crops including rice and corn due to extremely high temperatures and drought,” it said in an editorial.

“Today’s reality is calling for every single individual across the country to join the struggle to contain the damages stemming from high temperature and drought,” it said, urging citizens to “display their patriotic zeal” and “save every single dollop of water.”

“This year’s high temperature is an unprecedented natural disaster but it is not an insurmountable difficulty,” it added.

The DPRK has been slapped with UN sanctions over its nuclear and missile tests, with the restrictions remaining in place despite an ongoing diplomatic rapprochement that has seen the DPRK’s top leader Kim Jong Un hold a landmark summit with US President Donald Trump.