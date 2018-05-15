Vietnam court rejects ex-head’s appeal

Home » World

A VIETNAMESE court yesterday rejected an appeal by a former politburo member who is serving a 13-year corruption sentence for overseeing a loss-making investment as head of the country’s largest oil firm.

Dinh La Thang’s graft conviction earlier this year stunned a public unused to seeing high officials punished for misdeeds, as a hardline administration has waged an aggressive campaign to weed out corruption and polish its image.

Thang was the most senior official convicted for years and last week was stripped of his party membership, the first expulsion of a politburo member in more than two decades.

The former head of PetroVietnam was convicted along with 21 others of causing US$5.2 million in losses to the state over an investment into a thermal power plant.

Thang’s lawyer said yesterday his appeal had been rejected. “Our opinion is that (the verdict) was not right... other people are guilty of wrongdoing, Thang only admitted to acting irresponsibly,” Dao Huu Dang said.

Thang was convicted for a second time in March in a separate corruption trial for approving a US$35-million investment of state funds in Ocean Bank without the authorization of PetroVietnam’s board, the finance ministry or the prime minister.

He was given another 18 years and ordered to pay US$26 million in compensation.