Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

July 11, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Violent storm casualties

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 11, 2018 | Print Edition

Authorities say over two dozen people were hurt, three critically, when a violent storm whipped through a northwestern North Dakota city shortly after midnight yesterday, trapping some people in overturned recreational vehicles.

The McKenzie County Sheriff’s officials say about 20 of the 28 injured were staying at the Prairie View RV Park where high winds overturned some campers and damaged mobile homes. McKenzie County’s emergency manager, Karolin Jappe, says at least three people suffered critical injuries. Jappe says about 150 people are staying at the Watford City Civic Center where a temporary shelter has been set up. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the storm.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿