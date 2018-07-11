The story appears on
Page A9
July 11, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Violent storm casualties
Authorities say over two dozen people were hurt, three critically, when a violent storm whipped through a northwestern North Dakota city shortly after midnight yesterday, trapping some people in overturned recreational vehicles.
The McKenzie County Sheriff’s officials say about 20 of the 28 injured were staying at the Prairie View RV Park where high winds overturned some campers and damaged mobile homes. McKenzie County’s emergency manager, Karolin Jappe, says at least three people suffered critical injuries. Jappe says about 150 people are staying at the Watford City Civic Center where a temporary shelter has been set up. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the storm.
