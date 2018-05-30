The story appears on
WHO: Congo to see 100-300 Ebola cases
The World Health Organization assumes 100-300 cases of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo between May and July, under a revised response plan to the outbreak that it published yesterday.
An earlier version of the plan, based on information to May 15, had assumed 80-100 cases.
The WHO says the new figure is not a prediction but part of its modeling to plan and budget for a response.
Congo’s Health Ministry said late on Monday there had been 54 cases of Ebola in the outbreak — 35 confirmed, 13 probable and six suspected — and 25 deaths. There have been no deaths or new confirmed cases in the past two days.
The deadly virus spreads easily through bodily fluids and eight previous outbreaks in Congo have claimed between one and 256 lives. A West African outbreak that began in late 2013 killed 11,300 before being brought under control in 2016.
The WHO’s plan for Congo assumes each rural Ebola case would have 10 potentially infected contacts and each urban case would have 30. As of Saturday, there were 906 contacts being followed, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said.
Identifying contacts is crucial for stopping the spread of the disease. Health workers hope to vaccinate every contact to effectively ring-fence each Ebola patient and prevent further spread.
