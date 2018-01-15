Wahlberg donates US$1.5m reshoot fee

Home » World

American actor Mark Wahlberg said on Saturday he would donate US$1.5 million to a legal fund for victims of sexual harassment following a controversy over the massive pay gap between him and a female co-star.

Ridley Scott partially re-shot his latest movie, “All the Money in the World,” after Kevin Spacey was fired due to sexual misconduct allegations, with both Wahlberg and Michelle Williams called back to act opposite Spacey’s replacement, Christopher Plummer.

Williams was reportedly paid below US$1,000 while Wahlberg made US$1.5 million for reshoots on the film.

“Over the last few days my reshoot fee for ‘All the Money in the World’ has become an important topic of conversation,” Wahlberg said in a statement. “I 100 percent support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the US$1.5 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.”

The Time’s Up initiative was unveiled by more than 300 major actresses and female writers, directors, agents and other entertainment executives earlier this month.

It aims to tackle pervasive sexual harassment in workplaces, calling special attention to abuse in less-than-glamorous blue-collar jobs.

“We fervently urge the media covering the disclosures by people in Hollywood to spend equal time on the myriad experiences of individuals working in less glamorized and valorized trades,” the group said in a full-page ad in The New York Times.