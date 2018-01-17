The story appears on
Page A8
January 17, 2018
Wallaby takes stroll over Sydney bridge
Australians often joke that tourists expect to see kangaroos hopping across the Sydney Harbour Bridge but the joke was on police yesterday when a wayward wallaby led them in an early-morning chase across the famous landmark.
Police chased the mysterious marsupial on foot and in a car over the bridge before catching it in a downtown park and taking it to the city’s Taronga Zoo.
“Officers took the startled macropod into police custody ... with the police mounted unit arriving on scene soon after to take it to the zoo for veterinary assessment,” New South Wales Police said in a statement.
Video filmed from a pursuing patrol car showed the metre-high wallaby, which looks like a small kangaroo, hopping across the famous bridge. A policeman stifled a laugh as he drove behind.
“Sydney’s got the best harbour in the world, so I’d imagine he was taking in the view,” police inspector Kylie Smith later told reporters. “We actually do have wallabies or kangaroos that jump down the main street of Sydney.”
While wallabies and kangaroos are found in both rural and leafy suburban areas, it is highly unusual to see them in the middle of a major city. “I’ve never seen one so close to the city before,” said a driver.
