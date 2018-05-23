Wang backs multilateralism at G20 meet

Home » World

UPHOLDING multilateralism, improving global governance and creating a community of shared interests are in line with the trend of the times and the common interests of all nations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the 2018 G20 Meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Buenos Aires on Monday.

Welcoming the creation and development of the G20 as a new manifestation of multilateralism and an important advancement in the reform of global governance, Wang said discussing issues concerning multilateralism and global governance is of great importance as the G20 summit enters its 10th year.

Against the current backdrop of rising unilateralism and protectionism, Wang called on fellow G20 members to create a new model of international relations aimed at win-win cooperation, resolving disagreements through consultation on an equal footing and on the basis of international law and international regulations.

The G20 members, Wang added, should jointly build a community of shared future for mankind, and improve the global governance system under the guidance of reform.

Wang said that a lot of problems facing the world today are essentially related to development, and that the G20 summit, as a major forum for international economic cooperation, is responsible for creating more opportunities and support for developing countries by promoting global growth.

He called for priority in development issues in global macro-policy coordination, saying the international community should always take into consideration developing countries’ concerns and guarantee their interests.

Urging the implementation of the United Nations’ development agenda, Wang said developing countries should be allowed sufficient policy space in a bid to develop their economies.

The G20 members ought to grasp the new emerging opportunities for development and provide impetus to developing countries in poverty alleviation and economic development.

Wang will make a stopover in Washington today on his way back from Argentina. Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said yesterday that China and the United States will exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern.