Wang says Mahathir ‘old friend of China’

BENIGN Sino-Malaysian relations benefit the development of Malaysia as well as regional peace and prosperity, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi yesterday.

An increasingly stronger China means more and bigger opportunities for Malaysia, said Mahathir, adding that he expects to develop closer bilateral ties with China.

The 93-year-old Malaysian leader also said he was looking forward to visiting China soon to demonstrate his administration’s resolve to push forward Sino-Malaysian relations, and learn from the experience of China’s development.

Mahathir recalled the great Chinese navigator Zheng He’s visits to Malaysia. During China’s Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), Zheng led his fleet to Malacca five times from his seven sea voyages.

Zheng’s fleet brought friendship and cooperation from abroad while today’s China is working hard to make contributions to regional prosperity, the Malaysian prime minister said.

Mahathir reiterated his support for China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, saying that it is a great opportunity for the region to realize common development and prosperity.

Mahathir also expressed his hope that Chinese enterprises, especially high-tech firms can increase their investment in Malaysia.

For his part, Wang praised Mahathir as “a good friend and old friend of the Chinese people,” adding that it was during Mahathir’s first stint as prime minister that Sino-Malaysian relations enjoyed rapid development.

With the establishment of a new Malaysian government, Sino-Malaysian relations now stand at a new starting point. China is ready to work with Malaysia to take the opportunity of Mahathir’s upcoming visit to China to make an all-round plan for future cooperation and open up new dimensions in bilateral ties, Wang said.

China also appreciates Malaysia’s support of Belt and Road Initiative and believes that the active participation of Malaysia in the initiative will open up even greater prospects for cooperation between the two countries, promote the development of Malaysia and contribute to Asia’s prosperity, said Wang.

The two also exchanged views on the regional situation and the US-China trade tensions. They shared the view that in the face of rising anti-globalization and protectionism, China and Malaysia should join hands with other regional nations to resolutely defend the legitimate rights and interests of emerging economies.