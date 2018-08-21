Home » World

Ethiopia on Sunday inaugurated a power plant which converts waste into energy, next to a filthy open-air dump in Addis Ababa where a landslide last year killed over 110 people. Named Reppie, the facility is the first of its kind in Africa, according to the government and the British company Cambridge Industries behind the project, and will turn 1,400 tons of waste per day into energy. Building of the waste-to-power plant began in 2014 at a cost of around US$118 million. The incinerated waste will generate steam which will then drive a turbine that produces electricity at a projected power of 25 megawatts per day.