May 15, 2018

Water buffalo escape

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:01 UTC+8 May 15, 2018 | Print Edition

Police called in a crane to lift five fugitive water buffalo off a highway in western Germany during an operation that lasted about nine hours. News agency dpa reported the buffalo, including two calves, escaped from a field on Sunday night and walked onto the A3 highway near Leverkusen. The road was closed temporarily. A zoo vet was brought in to tranquilize the animals before they were lifted.

