The story appears on
Page A9
May 15, 2018
Related News
Water buffalo escape
Police called in a crane to lift five fugitive water buffalo off a highway in western Germany during an operation that lasted about nine hours. News agency dpa reported the buffalo, including two calves, escaped from a field on Sunday night and walked onto the A3 highway near Leverkusen. The road was closed temporarily. A zoo vet was brought in to tranquilize the animals before they were lifted.
