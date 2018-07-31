The story appears on
Page A11
July 31, 2018
Wedding party tragedy
A VAN carrying a wedding party crashed in central Vietnam early yesterday, killing 13 people, including the groom, officials said. The van, carrying 17 people, collided head-on into an incoming container truck at 2:30am in Quang Nam province, said provincial Mayor Dinh Van Thu. According to local news website VNExpress, the four passengers who survived the crash were in critical condition.
