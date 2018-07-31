Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

July 31, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Wedding party tragedy

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 31, 2018 | Print Edition

A VAN carrying a wedding party crashed in central Vietnam early yesterday, killing 13 people, including the groom, officials said. The van, carrying 17 people, collided head-on into an incoming container truck at 2:30am in Quang Nam province, said provincial Mayor Dinh Van Thu. According to local news website VNExpress, the four passengers who survived the crash were in critical condition.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿