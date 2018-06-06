The story appears on
Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape charge
Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty yesterday to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York.
Weinstein quietly answered a series of yes and no questions from the judge asking if he understood his rights at the hearing in Manhattan after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two women.
One alleged victim, who has not been identified publicly, told investigators that Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room and raped her. The other accuser, former actress Lucia Evans, has gone public with her account of Weinstein forcing her to perform oral sex at his office in 2004.
Dozens more women have accused him of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.
Weinstein, 66, has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has challenged the credibility of his alleged victims and says his client is confident he is going to clear his name.
Brafman called the rape allegation “absurd,” saying that the accuser and Weinstein had a decade-long, consensual sexual relationship that continued after the alleged 2013 attack.
“As terrible as the crime of rape is, it is equally reprehensible to be falsely accused,” Brafman said.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr has said it was predictable that Weinstein’s camp would attack the integrity of the women and of the legal system.
